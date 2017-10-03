SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about how professional sports organizations are responding to the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert.
Las Vegas is the home of the UFC, and the future home of the Oakland Raiders.
Both organizations are donating money to the victims in Sunday’s shooting that claimed 59 lives, and injured hundreds of others.
UFC is donating $1 million while the Raiders are giving $50,000.
The NFL has promised to match the Raider’s donation.
