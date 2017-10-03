Trump: Vegas shooting was ‘in many ways a miracle’

LAS VEGAS (AP/KRON) — President Donald Trump is calling the man who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a “very, very sick individual.”

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed for a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. He called the gunman “demented” and said “we’re looking into him very seriously.”

Trump stressed that the shooting was a tragedy. When asked about gun laws, the president said “we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

Trump also praised Las Vegas police, saying they had done an “incredible job,” and that what happened was “in many ways, a miracle.”

“And what happened in Las Vegas is, in many ways, a miracle. The police department has done such an incredible job. And we’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes. But I do have to say how quickly the police department was able to get in was really very much of a miracle. They’ve done an amazing job.”

FULL COVERAGE: