Vegas shooter wired $100,000 to the Philippines

By Published:
This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A law enforcement official confirms that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines.

However, officials aren’t yet able to see when he sent the money.

They also don’t know the recipient. The FBI is working with authorities in the Philippines to determine additional details.

Also, the official reiterated there are still no ties that they’ve seen to international terrorism.

