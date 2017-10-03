Vegas shooter wired $100,000 to the Philippines

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A law enforcement official confirms that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines.
However, officials aren’t yet able to see when he sent the money.
They also don’t know the recipient. The FBI is working with authorities in the Philippines to determine additional details.
Also, the official reiterated there are still no ties that they’ve seen to international terrorism.
