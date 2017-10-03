Victims in Las Vegas shooting identified

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — The identities of victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history continues to emerge.
At least 59 people were killed, and more than 500 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay located on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to authorities, the 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino at a crowd attending the music festival below.
Metro Police said, when officers entered Paddock’s hotel room, he had killed himself. A motive has not yet been determined.
President Trump will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with and offer his condolences to friends and family of the victims. Trump will also meet with first responders.
These are the victims identified so far:
- Stacee Etcheber
- Michelle Vo
- Jenny Parks
- Adrian Murfitt
- Rachel Parker
- Sonny Melton
- Angie Gomez
- Lisa Romero
- Jordan Mclldon
- Jennifer Topaz
- Bailey Schweitzer
- Susan Smith
- Sandy Casey
- Denise Burditus
- Neysa Tonks
- Bill Wolfe Jr.
- Christopher Roybal
- Hannah Ahlers
