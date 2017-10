(CNN/KRON) — How much would you pay for a 900-year-old Chinese bowl?

How about $38 million?

That’s what an anonymous bidder paid for a bowl at an auction in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The bowl is from China and was made during the Song dynasty in Central China.

It’s known as ice crackle, a kind of porcelain known for its cracked glaze which reflects light.

The auction house says the purchase price is a record for Chinese porcelain.

A similar ice crackle bowl sold in 2012 for $27 million.

