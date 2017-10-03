OAKLAND (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol has arrested a man they say was involved in a highway shooting on Sept. 27.

A video shows the arrest of Sadel Wilkes at an apartment in Oakland at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say Wilkes was involved in a shooting at the Industrial Parkway on-ramp to Highway 880.

Witnesses say he walked up to a car, stopped at a metering light, and fired his gun into the car.

He then jumped into a getaway car, which drove off.

Wilkes is facing a string of charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES