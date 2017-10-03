OAKLAND (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol has arrested a man they say was involved in a highway shooting on Sept. 27.
A video shows the arrest of Sadel Wilkes at an apartment in Oakland at around 7:30 a.m.
Police say Wilkes was involved in a shooting at the Industrial Parkway on-ramp to Highway 880.
Witnesses say he walked up to a car, stopped at a metering light, and fired his gun into the car.
He then jumped into a getaway car, which drove off.
Wilkes is facing a string of charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
- SNIPER IN HIGH-RISE HOTEL KILLS AT LEAST 58 IN LAS VEGAS
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER WAS RETIRED, HAD NO CRIMINAL RECORD
- LIVE COVERAGE: KRON4’S LAS VEGAS SISTER STATION
- LAS VEGAS MASSACRE: CONCERT VICTIMS TALK ABOUT SHOOTING
- LAS VEGAS ATTACK IS DEADLIEST SHOOTING IN MODERN US HISTORY
- WOMAN SAYS HUSBAND DIED TRYING TO SAVE HER IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING ATTACK
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER’S DAD WAS A BANK ROBBER ON THE FBI MOST WANTED LIST