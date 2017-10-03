VIDEO: Graffiti suggests shooting threat for East Bay high schools

DANVILLE (KRON) — There will be extra patrols at two Danville high schools after threats were made about a shooting on campus.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at one of the schools threatened, San Ramon Valley High School.

The other is Monte Vista High School.

An investigation started after graffiti was found on Sunday on a remote footbridge near Old Blackhawk Rd. stating “Shooting at MV and SRV 10/3.”

Police say there is no evidence to support that this threat is credible, but they are still taking this very seriously.

Police and the school district are taking precautions to ensure student and staff safety.

School will be in session today on a normal Tuesday schedule.

School administrators say additional steps will be in place to make sure all students and staff feel safe.

This includes having an increased Danville Police presence on campus all day Tuesday.

In addition, administrators and campus supervisors will be monitoring hallways, quads, and parking lots.

There will also be extra personnel from the District Office to ensure student safety.

If you have any information about this graffiti, please contact Danville Police department.

