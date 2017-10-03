LIVERMORE (KRON) — A Las Vegas resident from Livermore is back in the Bay Area, counting her blessings, and is grateful to be alive after attending Sunday’s concert in Las Vegas.

Fifty-nine people died in the shooting massacre and over 500 others are still hurt.

Stephanie Booker sat down with KRON4 to talk about what she saw and how she is dealing with her near-death experience.

On Monday, Booker went over what happened after the shots rang out.

Stephanie is a hairdresser from Livermore but lives in Las Vegas now.

But after what happened, her family begged her to come home. She says it has been tough to really grasp the deaths of so many.

Booker’s legs are bruised with cuts. She got injured after running under the bleachers next to the stage after the gunfire started to rain down.

“I was running through the ground getting pushed over and everyone is running to the exit,” Booker said. “But that is the least of my worries.”

“Nothing compared to anything else. So, I’m just so grateful that that’s all that came out of this,” Booker added.

The Livermore native and now Las Vegas resident, Booker also showed KRON4 a video, taken by a friend she was with under the bleachers.

At one point, they saw a woman’s body right in front of them.

Stephanie says while under the bleachers, she called her parents thinking this might be the last time she would talk to them.

“…Honestly thinking I was going to die just saying bye to them [family],” Booker said. “And the best they could do is tell me to keep calm…”

Stephanie says she and her friends were under the bleachers for about 20 minutes then made a run for it. They wandered onto the strip, and that’s when complete strangers lent a hand.

“There were some people in apartments, and they let us in,” Booker said. “I am thankful for all that.”

