(KRON/CNN) — You’ve probably heard that being in a good mood can improve your health.

Now, researchers say a positive attitude may also boost the effectiveness of your flu shot.

British researchers found that optimism can make you more resistant to the common cold.

They studied data from 138 people between the ages of 65 and 85 who all got flu shots.

The researchers looked at several health indicators including mood and antibody response to the shot.

They say the people who reported a more positive mood had higher levels of antibodies in their blood.

