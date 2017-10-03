VIDEO: San Mateo Bridge closed due to semi truck fire

SAN MATEO (KRON) — The San Mateo Bridge is partially closed in the westbound direction Tuesday morning due to a semi truck fire, according to California Highway Patrol.
The fire was first reported around 3:25 a.m. at the high rise.
By 3:45 a.m. the fire was 70% contained, CHP said.
At one point the bridge was completely shut down in both directions.
One lane of westbound Highway 92 remains closed.
KRON4’S Robin Winston is keeping an eye on the incident in the Traffic Center.
Traffic Alert #SanMateoBridge WB/High Rise: Big Rig fire has the right lane closed, slow through the scene. EB lanes are now open.
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) October 3, 2017
