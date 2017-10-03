WARNING: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers.
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Las Vegas police have released body cam video Tuesday of the first response to a mass shooter who killed 59 people and hurt over 500 others as he shot concertgoers at the Mandalay Bay hotel.
The video shows the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.
Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled, “They’re shooting right at us,” while officers shouted, “Go that way!” Officials played the video at a news conference Tuesday.
Stephen Paddock killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds more as he opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino onto a crowd at a country music concert. He killed himself before police stormed his hotel room.
