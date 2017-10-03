Wife of San Francisco Police Officer found dead in aftermath of Vegas massacre

NOVATO (KRON) — The wife of a San Francisco Police Officer who was missing in the Las Vegas concert shooting has died, according to a family member’s Facebook post.

Stacee Etcheber of Novato had not been heard from since the shooting started.

Stacee didn’t have her cell phone or ID at the concert.

Her husband Vinnie Etcheber is a San Francisco Police Officer.

Al Etcheber reported her death just before 6:00 a.m. in the following Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Stacee Etcheber

