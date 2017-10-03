Yahoo triples the impact of its 2013 breach – to 3B accounts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users, not the 1 billion it revealed late last year.

The company announced Tuesday that it’s providing notice to additional user accounts affected by the August 2013 data theft.

The breach was previously disclosed by the company in December.

Following its acquisition by Verizon in June, Yahoo says, it obtained new intelligence while investigating the breach with help from outside forensic experts. It says the stolen customer information did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data or bank account information.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES