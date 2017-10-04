BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police activity has prompted a shelter-in-place on Bancroft Way Wednesday night, police said.

The police activity is happening at 1717 Bancroft Way.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Bancroft and Roosevelt for the next several hours.

Negotiations are in progress with the suspect, police said.

