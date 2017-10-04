All lanes open on I-580 in Dublin after big-rig caught fire

By Published: Updated:


DUBLIN (KRON)– Heavy traffic on Interstate 580 in Dublin after a big-rig caught fire Wednesday morning.

KRON4 Viewer, Maria Sanchez, sent in video of the blaze that broke out on eastbound I-580 near Eden Canyon.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. CHP issued a traffic alert about the two right lanes being closed.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver.

