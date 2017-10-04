Colts RB Frank Gore prepares for reunion game vs. 49ers

By Published: Updated:
Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) After 10 seasons and a franchise rushing record, Frank Gore acknowledges he had some hard feelings when the San Francisco 49ers showed little interest in bringing him back following the 2014 season to go with Carlos Hyde instead.

That probably could be expected from someone who had about as big an impact as any player in the turnaround in San Francisco that led to three straight trips to the NFC title game and who had rushed for 1,106 yards at age 31.

“My first year I was kind of bitter,” Gore said Wednesday on a conference call with Bay Area media members. “It’s the business of the league. They had a young guy. Trent Baalke had drafted him and that’s who he wanted to play. They wanted to go a new direction. What can I do? I just know when I left, I left on good terms. I played great ball for the York family.”

