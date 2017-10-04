GoFundMe created in honor of SF police officer’s wife killed in Vegas massacre

NOVATO (KRON) — A GoFundMe account was created for the wife of a San Francisco police officer who was killed during Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Stacee Etcheber and her husband, Vinnie Etcheber, had attended the Route 91 Harvest Music fest when gunfire erupted.

Etcheber’s husband instructed her to run for safety, while he saved others. That was last time Vinnie saw his wife.

VIDEO: Novato woman found dead in aftermath of Vegas massacre

In a family member’s Facebook post, her death was confirmed.

All donations raised through the GoFundMe account will go towards Etcherber’s family. She left behind a 10-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

So far more than $104,000 of a $200,000 goal has been raised.

For those who wish to contribute, click here.

 

