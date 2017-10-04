Home’s garage on fire, power lines down in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — A home’s garage is on fire in Concord on Wednesday night, firefighters said.
The fire is happening on Salem Street and heavy smoke can be seen in the area.
Power lines are down, firefighters said.
