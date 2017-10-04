Man wins $5 million off lottery ticket bought in Oakley

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A man who bought a winning scratcher lottery ticker in Oakley is now a multi-millionaire.

Tarlok Thind bought a $20 Platinum Payout Scratchers ticket at Gary’s Cigar Shop located at 2190 Main Street, according to lottery officials.

The gas station worker scratched his ticket unveiling the top prize of $5 million.

When asked what he was going to do with his winnings, Thind answered emphatically, “Go to Disneyland!”

Thind also said that he would indeed like to buy his own gas station.

Gary’s Cigar Shop will receive a $25,000 bonus from the California Lottery for selling the winning ticket. That bonus not subtracted from the winner’s prize.

