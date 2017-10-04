Scammers threatening to shut off San Francisco water unless immediate cash payment is made

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is warning customers of a telephone scam involving water bills.

Over the past couple of days, customers told the SFPUC they got calls from someone impersonating a water employee.

The employee then threatens to shut off customer’s water unless they pay cash immediately.

The scammer directs the customer to make the payment at Walgreen’s, CVS, or Rite Aid stores in San Francisco.

“These calls are not coming from the SFPUC and at no time does the agency direct customers to pay their water bills in-person anywhere outside of authorized payment locations,” water officials said.

Police are investigating the crime.

How payment really works: http://www.sfwater.org/index.aspx?page=48

