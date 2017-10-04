Livermore’s Las Positas College on lock down

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Police have issued a shelter in place at Las Positas College in Livermore.

The school sent out an alert to students at 10:48 a.m. saying that there is an emergency situation and that they should shelter in place.

Livermore Police said the shelter in place is due to “suspicious circumstances” but provided no further information.

A KRON4 viewer said his daughter said she in hiding under a desk in her classroom.

