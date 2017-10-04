The World According to Gary: Will Curry and LeBron be teammates?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the possibility of Curry and Lebron being teammates and the Knicks subway debacle.

The National Basketball Association says it’s revamping its 2018 NBA All-Star game. There won’t be anymore East Vs. West. Gary says the two players with the leading votes from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will be selected as team captains. They can also choose who they want to play alongside.

The Knicks hate is real. Fox Sports bought ad space on some New York subways to call out the team. Subways were plastered with ads that read “sit here if you blame Melo”  and “Hopeless.” Knick’ owner, James Dolan, didn’t find the ads funny AT ALL and called up Rupert Murdoch. Gary wonders how that phone call went.

It’s all in today’s Gary’s World.

