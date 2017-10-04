Time for a fiesta! It’s National Taco Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WCMH) — It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta.
Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.
According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year.
Taco Bell is offering National Taco Day Gift sets for $5. The “set” comes with four classic Taco Bell tacos.
Be sure to check out local restaurants in your community that might be offering deals.
So grab the hot sauce, the guacamole, and the Pico de Gallo, and enjoy a taco today
