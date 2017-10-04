Trump heads to Las Vegas in aftermath of tragedy

Las Vegas (CNN)–President Donald Trump, hours after visiting Puerto Rico to survey the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria, returns to the role of comforter-in-chief when he visits Las Vegas on Wednesday, days after the deadliest shooting in modern American history.
The visit will be Trump’s second trip to soothe national concerns in as many days, with the President scheduled to meet with local politicians, first responders and survivors of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.
Trump was in search of a good news story when he visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, giving himself high marks by touting the federal response even as millions in the island territory are without power and with few supplies. Trump’s briefing with local officials on the island was more reflective than prescriptive, and at times awkward.
Trump will seek to turn the page in Las Vegas, with plans to herald the police response to the massacre while promising Americans that steps are being taken to protect them from future attacks.
Trump, a president whose tenure has been defined by self-inflicted division and dissension, struck a unifying tone after the Las Vegas shooting. In a somber speech from the White House on Monday, Trump urged togetherness.
