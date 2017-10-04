VIDEO: 2 North Bay couples right near stage survive Las Vegas shooting massacre

By Published:

 

PETALUMA (KRON) — Among the survivors of the Las Vegas massacre are two North Bay couples that found themselves right near the stage when the gunfire broke out.

North Bay residents Joel Wahl, his girlfriend Kim Schubert, their friend Jennifer McGrath, and McGrath’s husband were ready for a night of country music Sunday in Las Vegas when the unthinkable happened.

The couples separated, but instead of running for cover, they went to aid the wounded as the volley of shots continued.

At a certain point, Schubert got separated from the rest and found herself under some bleachers being riddled with bullets. That’s when she thought she was going to die, so she pulled out her phone.

But she survived.

In fact, both couples survived and were reunited hours later.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s