PETALUMA (KRON) — Among the survivors of the Las Vegas massacre are two North Bay couples that found themselves right near the stage when the gunfire broke out.

North Bay residents Joel Wahl, his girlfriend Kim Schubert, their friend Jennifer McGrath, and McGrath’s husband were ready for a night of country music Sunday in Las Vegas when the unthinkable happened.

The couples separated, but instead of running for cover, they went to aid the wounded as the volley of shots continued.

At a certain point, Schubert got separated from the rest and found herself under some bleachers being riddled with bullets. That’s when she thought she was going to die, so she pulled out her phone.

But she survived.

In fact, both couples survived and were reunited hours later.

