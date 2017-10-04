SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After almost 17 years, the well-known Rainforest Café restaurant on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf has closed.

In fact, it’s the second restaurant to shut its doors on the Wharf in the last two months.

Employees said they were more sad than anything else. They say they loved working there and ended up getting a day notice that they were out of a job.

Clara Brado had worked at the Rainforest Cafe since it opened almost 17 years ago along the Warf. She went in last Saturday and found out that that is her last day of work.

Instead of complaining to KRON4 though, she said good things are to come for her. She believes it.

She said that business may have been down, but she didn’t think this would happen. KRON4 reached out to the company who said the landlord opted not to renew the Rainforest Cafe lease and that is why they closed.

KRON4 also talked with nearby business owners who said they were told by some folks that Rainforest Café was trying to work a cheaper rent agreement with the building owners but were unable to do so.

Clara says she will remember the good times.

Rainforest Café is just the latest location to close.

Joe’s Crab Shack along the Wharf also closed in the last two months.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES