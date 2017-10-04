VIDEO: Armed robber hits Danville Walgreens

DANVILLE (KRON) — An armed robber walked into a Walgreens store in Danville and took several items on Sept. 20, police said.
Police on Wednesday released two videos of the suspect inside the store.
No other information has been made available by police.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (925)-314-3703.
