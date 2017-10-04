SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A former Bay Area resident is being called a hero after saving the life of a man wounded during Sunday’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

His name is James Lawson. He grew up in Concord, and he graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School back in 2006.

His grandmother still lives in the East Bay.

She didn’t want to speak on camera but told KRON4 that she is proud of what her grandson did.

His long-time next-door neighbor says she feels the same.

“They have been great neighbors over the years, very proud to hear that he stepped up,” Lawson’s former neighbor Sue Warden said.

Lawson’s former teachers were also proud of him for risking his life to save others during the Las Vegas shooting.

