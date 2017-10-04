ALAMEDA (KRON) — KRON4 has a warning on Wednesday night if you use your laptop at a coffee shop.

Police say there has been a rise in thefts across the Bay Area.

The latest incident happened around noon Wednesday in Alameda.

Two suspects entered the Starbucks Store on Blanding Avenue. Police say they attempted to steal a laptop but failed.

Ten minutes later, the duo walked into another Starbucks, this one on Park Street.

There, they each stole separate laptops before running away on foot.

Both suspects are described as black men around 20 years old.

One was wearing a black beanie cap, a blue shirt, and blue jeans.

The other wore a black hoodie sweatshirt, black jeans, and red tennis shoes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES