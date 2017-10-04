SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Car break-ins and property crimes are an increasing problem in San Francisco.

San Francisco’s police chief and two supervisors gathered to announce their latest plans to combat the problem.

Police have already doubled the number of officers on foot patrol this year.

But they say it’s not enough.

Police Chief Bill Scott, along with supervisors Hillary Ronen and Norman Yee, announced Wednesday their vision to prevent those crimes.

The vision includes creating a new crime strategies unit to better identify serial crimes.

“I have the confidence in our police chief that he’s going to implement this vision that he has not been implemented in this city for many years,” Ronen said. “The change is happening right now.”

Property crimes in San Francisco climbed more than 30 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year.

City officials say enough is enough.

