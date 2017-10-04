Woman buys winning $6 million lottery ticket at Oakland Safeway

OAKLAND (KRON) — A woman won $6 million off a Scratcher lottery ticket she bought from an Oakland Safeway, according to California lottery officials.

Peggy Rike bought a $10 Set for Life ticket from the Safeway located at 4100 Redwood Road.

Rike told the lottery officials she has been buying scratchers for years but she usually sticks to the same strategy.

“There’s a system. I counted them. There are 12 stores I buy from in Oakland and San Leandro,” Rike explained. “I know which stores I’m going to on which days of the week.”

Rike will usually stop at as many as three or four California Lottery retail locations on a given day to buy her Scratchers.

“I won’t buy them all at one spot,” stressed Rike who believes purchasing at multiple locations is the luckiest way to go.

Well, that strategy all swirled down the drain when her husband needed to go buy milk, and she went along for the drive to the Safeway.

“I usually don’t go there (to buy Scratchers), but I decided to get more tickets.”

The $10 Set for Life game that she bought revealed the word “LIFE” on one of the 20 boxes on the ticket.

“It was waiting for me!” Rike said, referring to the winning ticket that she purchased on a whim. “I thought the [Check-A-Ticket] machine was broken (when she scanned her ticket)! I don’t know that it has sunk in.”

Rike now has the option of taking her $6 million (before federal taxes) spread out in $20,000 monthly payments over the next 25 years. Or she can take the lump-sum cash option of $3,480,000.

As for what she plans to do with her newfound fortune, it’s pretty simple. “I’ll go gambling and [my husband] will buy his books. That’s our entertainment!”

The Safeway store in Oakland where Rike bought her lucky ticket wins too! It is receiving a $30,000 retailer bonus just for selling the winning ticket.

