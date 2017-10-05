BART releases new photo of suspected armed robber on Hayward train

Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)–BART police hope the public can help find the man accused of robbing a woman on a train in early September.

According to police, the suspect 37-year-old Fredachi Stone robbed a woman aboard a Fremont-bound train around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Officers said Stone approached the victim and displayed a handgun. He then allegedly grabbed the woman purse and got off at the South Hayward station.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Police believe Stone frequents the area around 81st Avenue in Oakland.

He stands 5’9″ and weighs 187-pounds.

