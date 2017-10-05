Billionaire finally unlocks gate to Martins Beach



HALF MOON BAY(KRON)–After years of legal battles, the billionaire who owns Martins Beach near Half Moon Bay finally granted public access to the beach Wednesday night.

The venture capitalist purchased the 53-acre property in 2008. He then blocked off the only road leading to the beach despite a court order.

An appeals court ruled that he is breaking the law by blocking public access to the beach.

California’s coastal regulator ordered him to unlock the gate and to remove all “No Trespassing” signs.

