Coldplay violates curfew at Levi’s Stadium

By Published: Updated:
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

SANTA CLARA (KRON)– Wednesday night’s Coldplay concert ran past the curfew set by the City of Santa Clara.

The violation added to the fight between city officials and stadium management about time limits on concerts.

The current curfew at Levi’s Stadium is 10 p.m. and Santa Clara originally denied an extension proposed by the band.

The 49ers are worried that the early curfew won’t attract artists. The team claims that a large concert could bring in up to $800,000 which the city could benefit from.

San Francisco 4ers president, Al Guido released a statement:

Public safety officials have been clear that abruptly ending a concert could create a public safety emergency. We followed their direction as it related to the event.  We are concerned that concerts may not come to Levi’s Stadium again unless the music ban is resolved in a way that works for everyone. We have already lost one event and will continue to lose more, costing thousands of local jobs, millions of dollars in needed revenue, and the world-class entertainment options that other major cities enjoy.”

It’s not clear if Coldplay will be fined for violating the curfew.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s