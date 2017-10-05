Deputies arrest Santa Clara County inmate who was accidentally released

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities have recaptured an inmate who they accidentally released last week from the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.

David Lopez, 31, was re-arrested at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in San Jose by deputies, according to sheriff’s officials.

Lopez was originally booked into the Santa Clara County Mail Jail on Oct. 4.

While in custody, Lopez had two separate cases being heard in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

The first case was a stolen vehicle case and the second was a robbery case.

On Sept. 28, Lopez appeared in Superior Court on both matters and received final sentencing on each individual case. For the robbery case, Lopez was sentenced to serve 8 years. On the stolen vehicle case, Lopez was credited with time already served in Santa Clara County Jail.

Due to “inadvertent human error” the paperwork was not accurately processed, sheriff’s officials said. The court paperwork for the “time served” stolen vehicle case was processed ahead of the robbery case.

Lopez was released from custody on Sept. 28 at 7:45 p.m.

The error was discovered on Wednesday at 6:50 a.m. by a Law Enforcement Records Technician.

Immediately, a team of Sheriff’s Office Investigators began a 24-hour operation to bring Lopez back into custody.

Lopez was taken back into custody without incident by Sheriff’s Office Investigators and booked back into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

