Family warning parents after Tonka truck catches fire



FLORIDA (KRON)– A Florida family is warning parents after their son’s ride on Tonka truck caught fire.

The family captured video of their 3-year-old son’s Tonka dump truck burning. The woman says the fire started when her husbands tried to move it.

“We want all parents to know to beware and if it’s in your garage especially,” she said. “…We were lucky enough our son wasn’t on it and it wasn’t in the garage.”

The trucks manufacturer, Dynacraft, issued a recall earlier this year for a problem with the truck’s acceleration pedal that could cause crashes.

The recall didn’t mention any potential problem with the toy bursting into flames.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES