Increase in youth soccer injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Youth soccer has exploded in popularity with more than 3 million children playing in leagues today.
A new report shows that as more kids take the field there’s been an increase in the number of injuries.
According to doctors, soccer-related emergency room visits have spiked 111-percent from 1990 to 2014.
Sprains or strains were among the most common injuries followed by fractures and concussion.
Doctors said the new study should serve s a reminder for parents to educate themselves about soccer injuries and make sure there’s a plan in case of an emergency.
- SNIPER IN HIGH-RISE HOTEL KILLS AT LEAST 58 IN LAS VEGAS
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER WAS RETIRED, HAD NO CRIMINAL RECORD
- LIVE COVERAGE: KRON4’S LAS VEGAS SISTER STATION
- LAS VEGAS MASSACRE: CONCERT VICTIMS TALK ABOUT SHOOTING
- LAS VEGAS ATTACK IS DEADLIEST SHOOTING IN MODERN US HISTORY
- WOMAN SAYS HUSBAND DIED TRYING TO SAVE HER IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING ATTACK
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER’S DAD WAS A BANK ROBBER ON THE FBI MOST WANTED LIST