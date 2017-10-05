Increase in youth soccer injuries

A referee sprays vanishing spray around a soccer ball in this June 6, 2014 file photo.


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Youth soccer has exploded in popularity with more than 3 million children playing in leagues today.

A new report shows that as more kids take the field there’s been an increase in the number of injuries.

According to doctors, soccer-related emergency room visits have spiked 111-percent from 1990 to 2014.

Sprains or strains were among the most common injuries followed by fractures and concussion.

Doctors said the new study should serve s a reminder for parents to educate themselves about soccer injuries and make sure there’s a plan in case of an emergency.

