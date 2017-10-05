Las Vegas mass shooter possibly planned car bombing

Picture of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is released

 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. official says investigators are looking into the possibility the Las Vegas shooter planned additional attacks, including a car bombing.

The official stressed the information was preliminary and investigators haven’t uncovered any solid evidence yet.

The official, who was briefed Thursday by federal law enforcement officials, wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says it appeared Stephen Paddock had planned to survive Sunday’s attack and had an escape plan.

Lombardo said Paddock had 1,600 rounds of ammunition in his car, along with fertilizer that can be used to make explosives and 50 pounds of Tannerite, an explosive substance.

