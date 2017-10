MISSING: 70-year-old man out of San Jose, considered at-risk

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 70-year-old man who is considered at risk.

According to police, Ling Tao was last seen on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. after he walked away from a church group celebration at Almaden Lake Park.

Authorities said Tao left the park on foot and has not returned.

He suffers from dementia and takes medication.

Tao is 5’8″ and 160 pounds.He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and a medical bracelet, police said.

