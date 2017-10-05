SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a mob-style assault and robbery that happened at Dolores Park on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old was at the popular park when a group of about 12 suspects approached him sometime between 2 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., according to a police report.

The suspects assaulted the victim, took his property and fled in unknown directions.

The thieves stole the victim’s cell phone, wallet with cash, and his belt.

The ages of the suspects are unknown.

Further details on the attack are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES