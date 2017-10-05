Mob of 12 assaults, robs 17-year-old at San Francisco’s Dolores Park

By Published: Updated:
Dolores Park in San Francisco (IMAGE: AP/JEFF CHIU)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a mob-style assault and robbery that happened at Dolores Park on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old was at the popular park when a group of about 12 suspects approached him sometime between 2 p.m. and 6:35 p.m., according to a police report.

The suspects assaulted the victim, took his property and fled in unknown directions.

The thieves stole the victim’s cell phone, wallet with cash, and his belt.

The ages of the suspects are unknown.

Further details on the attack are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s