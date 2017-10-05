New Big Sur bridge to reopen months after landslide

FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017, file photo, damage to the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 is seen from a helicopter in Big Sur, Calif. Residents are adjusting after the bridge on the Central California coast crumbled in heavy rains, splitting the touristy Big Sur area in two. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017, file photo, damage to the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 is seen from a helicopter in Big Sur, Calif. Residents are adjusting after the bridge on the Central California coast crumbled in heavy rains, splitting the touristy Big Sur area in two. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)

 

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A Big Sur-area bridge that was closed when landslides cut off the Central California wilderness area is scheduled to reopen next week.

The California Department of Transportation says the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 will reopen on Friday the 13th.

Caltrans says crews working around the clock completed the work in months instead of years.

The $24-million bridge replaces one that was damaged by a slide eight months ago. That bridge was demolished in March.

Highway 1 remains blocked some 30 miles to the south by another slide a quarter-mile long. A new road is being built atop the Mud Creek slide area at a cost of $40 million. It’s expected to open next summer.

Meanwhile, a hiking trail serves as a footpath into the Big Sur area.

