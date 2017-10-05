NRA open to regulation of bump stocks

WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Rifle Association says the “bump stocks” device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be “subject to additional regulations.”
In a statement on Thursday, the NRA says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.
The organization which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress dismissed some of the initial response from lawmakers who have pressed for more gun control.
Said the NRA: “Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks.”
The statement came from NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.
- VEGAS SHOOTER’S GIRLFRIEND ‘SENT AWAY’ BEFORE HIS MASSACRE
- PHOTOS: REMEMBERING VICTIMS OF VEGAS SHOOTING
- VEGAS MASS SHOOTER’S GIRLFRIEND ARRIVES IN US
- VIDEO: WOMAN WITNESSED VEGAS SHOOTING FROM FLOOR ABOVE GUNMAN
- SAN JOSE WOMAN DIES IN VEGAS SHOOTING
- BAY AREA MEN SAVE LIVES DURING LAS VEGAS SHOOTING
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS