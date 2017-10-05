Oakland police officer accused in sex scandal gets charges dismissed

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland police officer accused in an East Bay-wide sex scandal has gotten his charges dismissed on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Officer Giovanni LoVerde had been charged with felony oral copulation with a minor.

He pleaded not guilty last October and his bail was set at $20,000.

But the case against him is now dismissed.

Here is the full statement from the district attorney’s office:

In Wednesday’s ruling on the 995 motion in the case against Ricardo Perez, the judge articulated his analysis of the law. While we disagree with his ruling, have made a decision at this time to dismiss the case against Defendant LoVerde, who faced similar criminal charges. There exists a conflict in the law interpreting the criminal statutes that govern the crimes charged, and we have determined that we will seek an appellate remedy. We are always mindful of how difficult it has been for the victim in these matters to testify in open court about her exploitation, and we made today’s decision in close consultation with her.

