Police activity blocking multiple lanes on Hwy 101 in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON)– California Highway Patrol is at the scene of an accident involving one of its vehicles on Highway 101 in Redwood City.

There’s a heavy police presence on the southbound side of the highway that has all lanes blocked.

A CHP cruiser crashed near Whipple and Woodside. Two officers were injured in the collision and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Avoid SB 101 in #RedwoodCity Police Activity has all lanes closed, traffic diverted, use El Camino or SB 280 pic.twitter.com/VyGIjYyyev — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) October 5, 2017

Police activity southbound US-101 between Whipple and Woodside. All lanes blocked. Will provide more info as soon as it’s available pic.twitter.com/tVD9AkzdcA — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) October 5, 2017

