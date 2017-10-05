Police activity blocking multiple lanes on Hwy 101 in Redwood City

By Published: Updated:

REDWOOD CITY (KRON)– California Highway Patrol is at the scene of an accident involving one of its vehicles on Highway 101 in Redwood City.

There’s a heavy police presence on the southbound side of the highway that has all lanes blocked.

A CHP cruiser crashed near Whipple and Woodside. Two officers were injured in the collision and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s