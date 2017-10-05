Raiders running game can't get off the ground

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) When the Oakland Raiders brought in Marshawn Lynch to run behind one of the NFL’s top offensive lines featuring three Pro Bowlers, the thought was it would add another dynamic element to one of the league’s top offenses.

Instead, the past two weeks Oakland hasn’t been able to get off the ground.

The Raiders are coming off the worst two-game stretch of running for the franchise in more than two decades, and they are now counting even more on the running game to support backup quarterback E.J. Manuel with Derek Carr sidelined with a broken bone in his back.