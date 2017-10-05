VALLEJO (KRON) — According to KRON4 sources, a fight between two first graders may have led to a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in Vallejo in the 100 block of Kemper Street.

One man is dead, and now, we’re learning exclusive details about what may have led to the incident.

Officers responded to reports of a large fight on Kemper Street just after 10 a.m. Police say one man had been shot dead.

Sources with the Vallejo Unified School District tell KRON4 Thursday’s shooting stemmed from a dispute involving two first graders at Loma Vista Elementary.

KRON4 is told the two children were sent to the office for insulting each other.

On Thursday, the staff at the school was told that the father of one child involved in Wednesday’s incident was killed by the father of the other child, and officials believe the kids’ argument is to blame, sources say.

KRON4 is working to confirm this information with district officials, but a source within the district tells KRON4 the deadly shooting Thursday is linked to an incident at school involving two 6-year olds.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not told us if a suspect is in custody.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

