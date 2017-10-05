The World According to Gary: Is Cam Newton’s apology for sexist remark enough?



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the sexist comment Cam Newton made and the Warriors second preseason loss.

Cam Newton has “expressed regret” for his response to a female reporter’s question at a news conference Wednesday, a team spokesman said.When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Well, Cam’s apology isn’t enough. He just lost his Oikos yogurt deal and a lot of female fans.

The Warriors faced off against the Timberwolves in China on Thursday and was on the other side of victory. The final score was 111-97. Gary jokes that the Warriors are falling apart. Will the Warriors reign supreme?

All in today’s Gary’s World.

