SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Traffic is stopped on Highway 37 in both directions on Thursday night as crews try to rescue a woman in the water below the Fresh Air bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rescue is happening at the Solano/Sonoma county line. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen.

Here are the current detours:

Eastbound traffic should proceed north on SR-121. Continue on SR-121/SR12 to SR-29, through American Canyon to SR-37.

Westbound traffic should exit SR-29 to Napa. Follow SR-29 through American Canyon, up to the SR-12 intersection. Left turn on SR-12. Follow SR-12 to SR-121. Left on SR-121 to SR-37.

