SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Blue Angels will be accompanied by a team from our friends up north during Fleet Week.

This year, Canada’s official demonstration team, the Snowbirds, will be performing during Saturday’s show.

The team took to the skies Thursday afternoon as the team was also out practicing. The Snowbirds is a team comprised of Canadian armed forces members and national defense public service employees.

You can catch the snowbird’s performance this Saturday.

They are scheduled to perform around 1 p.m.

