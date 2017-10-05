(CNN) – An antibiotic-resistant infection that started at a pet store is spreading to even more humans.

The outbreak of campylobacteriosis was traced back to puppies sold through the Petland chain starting back in 2015.

Now, 55 people in 12 states are sick.

According to the CDC, the infection can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever for up to a week.

While some strands are drug resistant, most patients can recover on their own.

The CDC says if you think you may be at risk, contact your doctor immediately.

Petland is cooperating with the CDC’s investigation.

